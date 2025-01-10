USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Holds CPR Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 30, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kaley Drewery, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Josefaaron Calara, right, trains Sailors on proper cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) usage aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 30, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)