USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Holds CPR Class

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 30, 2024) Ensign Brendan Frerich participates in a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification class aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 30, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
