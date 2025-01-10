MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 29, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Odanie O’Connor changes a barrel on a .50-caliber heavy machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 29, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 07:11
|Photo ID:
|8827965
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-FS061-2030
|Resolution:
|5365x3577
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Live Fire Gunnery Exercises [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.