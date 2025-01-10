Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Color Casing Ceremony

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Color Casing Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Color Casing Ceremony on Fort Campbell, KY, January 11, 2025. The color casing ceremony symbolizes the unit’s change in location as the guidon travels wherever the commander goes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 03:41
    Photo ID: 8827894
    VIRIN: 250113-A-ID763-8234
    Resolution: 6336x9504
    Size: 18.53 MB
    Location: US
    This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Color Casing Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Color Casing Ceremony
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    101CAB
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assualt)

