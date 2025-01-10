101st Combat Aviation Brigade Color Casing Ceremony

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a Color Casing Ceremony on Fort Campbell, KY, January 11, 2025. The color casing ceremony symbolizes the unit’s change in location as the guidon travels wherever the commander goes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
