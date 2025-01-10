3rd MEB Marines conduct a promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gonzalo Antonio "Butch" Vasquez, 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade Mission Assurance and Force Protection, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justin Williamson, force protection officer with 3d MEB, daughter Kaya Summer Williamson, wife Natsuko Williamson, and son Noah Tatsuki-Allen Williamson pose for a photo at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, January 6, 2024. A ceremony was held to promote Williamson from the rank of captain to major. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. When crisis arises in the Indo-Pacific region, 3D MEB is fully prepared to execute our role as an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) or Humanitarian Assistance/ Disaster Relief (HA/DR) to provide aid and assist in alleviating hardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)