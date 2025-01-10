Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MEB Marines conduct a promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    3rd MEB Marines conduct a promotion ceremony

    CAMP COURTNEY, JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Giovanni Jimenez 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justin Williamson, force protection officer with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade speaks after his promotion at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, January 6, 2024. The ceremony was held to promote Williamson from the rank of captain to major. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. When crisis arises in the Indo-Pacific region, 3D MEB is fully prepared to execute our role as an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) or Humanitarian Assistance/ Disaster Relief (HA/DR) to provide aid and assist in alleviating hardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)

