3rd MEB Marines conduct a promotion ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justin Williamson, force protection officer with 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, is pinned to the rank of major by his wife Natsuko Williamson at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, January 6, 2024. The ceremony was held to promote Williamson from the rank of captain to major. 3D MEB maintains a forward presence in the Pacific Theater, responding to contingencies and strengthening alliances in support of the U.S. national security strategy. When crisis arises in the Indo-Pacific region, 3D MEB is fully prepared to execute our role as an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) or Humanitarian Assistance/ Disaster Relief (HA/DR) to provide aid and assist in alleviating hardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Giovanni A. Jimenez)