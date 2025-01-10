Navy Band Commodores perform with winner of international saxophone competition

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble rhythm section performs with Zachary Machemer, winner of the 2025 International Saxophone Symposium Jazz Saxophone Competition. First held in 1978 in the historic Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard,, home of the U.S. Navy Band, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January on the campus of George Mason University, featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.
