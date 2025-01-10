Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Commodores perform with winner of international saxophone competition [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy Band Commodores perform with winner of international saxophone competition

    FAIRFAX STATION, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble rhythm section performs with Zachary Machemer, winner of the 2025 International Saxophone Symposium Jazz Saxophone Competition. First held in 1978 in the historic Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard,, home of the U.S. Navy Band, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January on the campus of George Mason University, featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.

    This work, Navy Band Commodores perform with winner of international saxophone competition [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Saxophone Symposium
    George Mason University
    Navy Band Commodores
    Jazz Saxophone Competition
    Zachary Machemer

