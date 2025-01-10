Navy Band members connect with high school students at 2025 Saxophone Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Winners of the 2025 High School Honors Recital competition stand with members of the U.S. Navy Band during the 45th International Saxophone Symposium. First held in 1978 in the historic Sail Loft on the Washington Navy Yard,, home of the U.S. Navy Band, the International Saxophone Symposium has grown to become a major conference gathering each January on the campus of George Mason University, featuring a mix of performances, masterclasses and lectures designed for musicians of all ages, and is the Navy Band’s largest education outreach program.