    March Field Fire Emergency Services fight multiple fires across southern California, Alta Dena, California, January 11, 2025. [Image 3 of 4]

    March Field Fire Emergency Services fight multiple fires across southern California, Alta Dena, California, January 11, 2025.

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Callie McNary 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    March Field Fire Emergency Services from March Air Reserve Base stationed in Moreno Valley, Calif., assisted in fire suppression efforts against the Eaton Fire in the Alta Dena Neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan 11, 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 8827675
    VIRIN: 250111-F-DO027-6380
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March Field Fire Emergency Services fight multiple fires across southern California, Alta Dena, California, January 11, 2025. [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Callie McNary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    March Air Reserve Base
    452 AMW
    452 Air Mobility Wing

