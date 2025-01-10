March Field Fire Emergency Services from March Air Reserve Base stationed in Moreno Valley, Calif., assisted in fire suppression efforts against the Eaton Fire in the Alta Dena Neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan 11, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8827674
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-DO027-7493
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, March Field Fire Emergency Services fight multiple fires across southern California, Alta Dena, California, January 11, 2025. [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Callie McNary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.