Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adrianne Doctor, a trumpet player with The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, rests during a ceremonial rehearsal ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)