Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration

Department of Defense service members participate in a ceremonial rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)