Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” march in the pass and review during an Inauguration Day rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C, Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Affairs during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense of Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)