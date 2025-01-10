Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez       

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), 1st Battalion, The Presidential Salute Battery, fire a 3-inch gun M5 anti-tank cannon for a 21-gun salute during a rehearsal for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 13:25
    Photo ID: 8827388
    VIRIN: 250112-M-MR595-1088
    Resolution: 5070x3373
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-NCR
    60thPresidentialInauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download