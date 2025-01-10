Rehearsal - 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), 1st Battalion, The Presidential Salute Battery, fire a 3-inch gun M5 anti-tank cannon for a 21-gun salute during a rehearsal for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)