Eaton Fire Aftermath: March ARB Fire Emergency Services

Eaton Fire destruction discovered during fore suppression efforts in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. March Field Fire Emergency Services from March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, Calif., assisted in fire suppression efforts against the Eaton Fire in the Altadena Neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2025. Firefighters Ruben Anaya, Dakota Christensen, Brandon Dubous, Michael Goodman, and Jack Cools were assigned to Strike Team 6050A, Division N, performed overhaul duties to locate and extinguish residual fires and hot spots, preventing potential reignition and to report sensitive discoveries such as human remains or deceased pets. (US Air National Guard Photograph by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan)