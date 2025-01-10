Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eaton Fire Aftermath: March ARB Fire Emergency Services [Image 26 of 32]

    Eaton Fire Aftermath: March ARB Fire Emergency Services

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    March Field Fire Emergency Services from March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, Calif., assisted in fire suppression efforts against the Eaton Fire in the Altadena Neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2025. Firefighters Ruben Anaya, Dakota Christensen, Brandon Dubous, Michael Goodman, and Jack Cools were assigned to Strike Team 6050A, Division N, performed overhaul duties to locate and extinguish residual fires and hot spots, preventing potential reignition and to report sensitive discoveries such as human remains or deceased pets. (US Air National Guard Photograph by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 12:52
    Photo ID: 8827379
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-WT190-1028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.89 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eaton Fire Aftermath: March ARB Fire Emergency Services [Image 32 of 32], by TSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FIREFIGHTER
    MARCH ARB
    US AIR FORCE
    Palisades Fire
    Eaton Fire
    Los Angeles Fire

