SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 11, 2025) - Operations Specialist 1st Class Woodlyne Watkins, of Miami, helps identify vessels using radar as the surface and sub-surface warfare supervisor during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Jan. 11, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8827250
|VIRIN:
|250111-N-RM312-1222
|Resolution:
|4844x3460
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 4 of 4], by SN Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.