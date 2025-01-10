USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 11, 2025) - Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Caleb Korosi, uses a radio to communicate with the scene leader during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Jan. 11, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)