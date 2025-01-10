Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor utilizes a naval firefighting thermal imager while combating a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)