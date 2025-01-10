Nimitz Sailors Conduct Maintenance on a Saddle Winch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Jared Montoya, left, from Los Angeles, and Electrician's Mate Fireman Noah Buckmiller, from Salt Lake City, conduct maintenance on a saddle winch in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)