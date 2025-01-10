Nimitz Sailor Tosses Rope

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician's Mate Fireman Nicholas Avery, right, from Kansas City, tosses a rope to Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Jared Montoya, from Los Angeles, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)