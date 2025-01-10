Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Participates in a Mass Casualty Drill [Image 3 of 14]

    Nimitz Sailor Participates in a Mass Casualty Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Faye Davis, from Lakeland, Florida, assesses casualties during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 23:01
    Photo ID: 8827176
    VIRIN: 250111-N-CM203-1038
    Resolution: 4946x3297
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Nimitz Sailor Participates in a Mass Casualty Drill [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy
    Mass Casualty Drill

