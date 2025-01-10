Nimitz Sailor Participates in a Mass Casualty Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Faye Davis, from Lakeland, Florida, assesses casualties during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)