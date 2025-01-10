Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th Airlift Wing Activates Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) to assist in combating California Wildfires [Image 2 of 5]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    A C-130J Aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing, equipped with the Modular Airborne Firefighting System, departs Channel Islands Air Ntional Guard Station Jan. 11, 2025. The 146th Airlift Wing activated to assist with increased fire activity in California. C-130s equipped with MAFFS can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. Aircraft from Air Force Reserve Command’s 302 AW, Peterson AFB, Colorado, the Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyoming and the 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nevada and the 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California work together to combat fires throughout the activation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

