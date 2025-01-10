Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Guardsmen provide support in winter weather

    RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1-206th field artillery assist Troop J of the Arkansas State Police with severe winter weather response, Jan. 10, 2025, Russellville, Ark.
    The Guardsmen patrolled highway 64 and interstate 40 looking for stuck vehicles and ensuring there were no passengers trapped inside.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

