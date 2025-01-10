Arkansas Guardsmen provide support in winter weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1-206th field artillery assist Troop J of the Arkansas State Police with severe winter weather response, Jan. 10, 2025, Russellville, Ark.

The Guardsmen patrolled highway 64 and interstate 40 looking for stuck vehicles and ensuring there were no passengers trapped inside.

(Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)