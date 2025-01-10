Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command [Image 9 of 13]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command

    PHEONIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael S. Arnold retired from the Arizona Army National Guard during a ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Az., Jan 11, 2025. Arnold devoted 39 years of service, including his recent position as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 98th Aviation Troop Command Army National Guard. For his ceremony, Arnold was joined by his wife, family, friends, and teammates for his well-earned retirement ceremony (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder).

