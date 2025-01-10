Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael S. Arnold retired from the Arizona Army National Guard during a ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Az., Jan 11, 2025. Arnold devoted 39 years of service, including his recent position as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 98th Aviation Troop Command Army National Guard. For his ceremony, Arnold was joined by his wife, family, friends, and teammates for his well-earned retirement ceremony (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder).