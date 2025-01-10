Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers, family members and friends gather for the retirement ceremony of Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold at Papago Park Military Reservation on Jan. 11, 2025. Arnold is the Command Sgt, Maj. of the 98th Aviation Troop Command and has over 36 years of aviation experience. After a distinguished career marked by dedication and meritorious service, Arnold is set to retire from the Arizona Army National Guard. Arnold leaves behind a legacy of leadership, positively influencing the organization and the lives of fellow Soldiers and colleagues. As he enters a new chapter, Arnolds's commitment to duty, family, and comrades serves as a lasting example of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myles Austin, released)