Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers, family members and friends gather for the retirement ceremony of Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold at Papago Park Military Reservation on Jan. 11, 2025. Arnold is the Command Sgt, Maj. of the 98th Aviation Troop Command and has over 36 years of aviation experience. After a distinguished career marked by dedication and meritorious service, Arnold is set to retire from the Arizona Army National Guard. Arnold leaves behind a legacy of leadership, positively influencing the organization and the lives of fellow Soldiers and colleagues. As he enters a new chapter, Arnolds's commitment to duty, family, and comrades serves as a lasting example of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myles Austin, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 8827109
    VIRIN: 250111-A-UN281-3636
    Resolution: 4447x2965
    Size: 742.39 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download