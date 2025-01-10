Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers gathered at Papago Park Military Reservation on Jan. 11, 2025, for the 98th Aviation Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony, symbolizing the transition of leadership within the Arizona Army National Guard. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold, the outgoing senior enlisted leader, was recognized for his exceptional service and unwavering commitment to the mission and Soldiers under his charge. Command Sgt. Maj. Blake Poe assumed the role, vowing to uphold the highest standards of leadership, mentorship, and readiness. This transition underscores the vital responsibilities of a command sergeant major in ensuring the success, discipline, and welfare of the Soldiers and the organization they serve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myles Austin, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 8827106
    VIRIN: 400105-A-UN281-4346
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    98th Aviation Troop Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold Retirement Ceremony for the 98th Aviation Troop Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    AZNG
    98th Aviation Troop Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold
    Command Sgt. Maj. Blake Poe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download