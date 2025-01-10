Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers gathered at Papago Park Military Reservation on Jan. 11, 2025, for the 98th Aviation Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony, symbolizing the transition of leadership within the Arizona Army National Guard. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arnold, the outgoing senior enlisted leader, was recognized for his exceptional service and unwavering commitment to the mission and Soldiers under his charge. Command Sgt. Maj. Blake Poe assumed the role, vowing to uphold the highest standards of leadership, mentorship, and readiness. This transition underscores the vital responsibilities of a command sergeant major in ensuring the success, discipline, and welfare of the Soldiers and the organization they serve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myles Austin, released)