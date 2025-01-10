Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2025 [Image 42 of 50]

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 64 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 11, 2025. This year, over 2,000 volunteers removed approximately 260,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 8826973
    VIRIN: 250111-A-IW468-6714
    Resolution: 4666x3108
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2025 [Image 50 of 50], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    anc
    waa
    wreaths out

