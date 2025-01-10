Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 57 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 11, 2025. This year, over 2,000 volunteers removed approximately 260,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)