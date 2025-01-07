Emory S. Land Crew Volunteer at Willing Hearts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Dec. 19, 2024) Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) prepare meals at Willing Hearts charity organization during a community relations event in Singapore, Dec. 19. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)