    Emory S. Land Crew Volunteer at Willing Hearts [Image 2 of 4]

    Emory S. Land Crew Volunteer at Willing Hearts

    SINGAPORE

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Zagrocki 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 19, 2024) Yeoman Seaman Ramiyah Johnson, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepares meals at Willing Hearts charity organization during a community relations event in Singapore, Dec. 19. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

