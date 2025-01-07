Happy 82nd Birthday to Fifth Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Commander U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and senior commander, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, speaks at the U.S. Army North cake cutting ceremony in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. The cake cutting ceremony is held in recognition of Fifth Army’s 82nd birthday Jan. 5, 1943. U.S. Army North was established in 1943 during World War II, to command U.S. forces in the Mediterranean Theater. U.S. Army North serves as the Army Service Component Command for U.S. Northern Command where their missions are homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities, and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)