    Happy 82nd Birthday to Fifth Army [Image 2 of 3]

    Happy 82nd Birthday to Fifth Army

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army North Lt. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Commander U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and senior commander, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah E. Gan, Command Sergeant Major, United States Army North (Fifth Army) and Senior Enlisted Leader, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, lead the audience in the singing of Happy Birthday during the U.S. Army North cake cutting ceremony on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. The cake cutting ceremony is held in recognition of Fifth Army’s 82nd birthday Jan. 5, 1943. U.S. Army North was established in 1943 during World War II, to command U.S. forces in the Mediterranean Theater. U.S. Army North serves as the Army Service Component Command for U.S. Northern Command where their missions are homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities, and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

