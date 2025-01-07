Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

    MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, gets a look at the air refueling station on board a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 8, 2025. Lamontagne spent two days at McConnell learning about the advances of the air refueling mission and engaging with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, US
    Refueling
    Air Mobility Command
    Lamontagne
    KC-46

