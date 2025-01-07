AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, gets a look at the air refueling station on board a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 8, 2025. Lamontagne spent two days at McConnell learning about the advances of the air refueling mission and engaging with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8826539
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-MM027-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
