AMC Commander visits McConnell AFB, emphasizes Readiness for Great Power Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, gets a look at the air refueling station on board a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 8, 2025. Lamontagne spent two days at McConnell learning about the advances of the air refueling mission and engaging with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial)