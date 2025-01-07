Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSTARS Arrives in Saudi Arabia (12 JAN 1991)

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    The JSTARS prepares to take off for a mission in support of Operation DESERT STORM. (Photo courtesy of Col. (Ret.) Martin Kleiner)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 14:24
    Photo ID: 8826424
    VIRIN: 250110-A-SE658-1200
    Resolution: 2983x1935
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: US
    This work, JSTARS Arrives in Saudi Arabia (12 JAN 1991), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    JSTARS
    Operation DESERT STORM
    ARCENT
    MG Jack Leide
    This Week in MI History

