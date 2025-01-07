Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John C. Stennis Sailor is Awarded Warrior of the Week

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gage Tawney 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250110-N-ND955-1005 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 10, 2025) – Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 2nd Class Jackson Bybee, right, a native of McCook, Nebraska, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), is awarded warfighter of the week by Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, the commanding officer of Stennis, aboard the ship, Jan. 10, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gage Tawney)

    CO
    CVN 74
    Warrior of the week
    RCOH
    CVN74
    USS John C. Stennis

