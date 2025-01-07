Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Dale's Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Dale's Promotion Ceremony

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Lt. Col. Elizabeth Dale, 90th Comptroller Squadron commander, gives a speech during her promotion ceremony to Lieutenant Colonel at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 20, 2024. Promotion ceremonies recognize the hard work and increased responsibilities of the member by celebrating their accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 8826100
    VIRIN: 241220-F-BC297-1082
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Dale's Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

