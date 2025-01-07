Lt. Col. Elizabeth Dale, 90th Comptroller Squadron commander, gives a speech during her promotion ceremony to Lieutenant Colonel at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 20, 2024. Promotion ceremonies recognize the hard work and increased responsibilities of the member by celebrating their accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8826100
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-BC297-1082
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Dale's Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.