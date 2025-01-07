Lt. Col. Dale's Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Dale, 90th Comptroller Squadron commander, recites the Oath of Office during her promotion ceremony to Lieutenant Colonel at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 20, 2024. Promotion ceremonies recognize the hard work and increased responsibilities of the member by celebrating their accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)