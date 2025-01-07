Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 conducts aerial gunnery missions. They engage targets with mini gatling guns, 50 caliber guns and 40mm rockets on range 59C. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 10:58
    Photo ID: 8825972
    VIRIN: 250108-A-IE493-6412
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 380.26 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions. January 08, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine unit HMLA 773 aerial gunnery missions.
    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. HHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download