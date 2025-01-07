Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BM2 Jermaine Myers Reenlistment Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 8, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jermaine Myers, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Joshua Korver, port operations officer, NSA Souda Bay, on Jan. 10, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 08:38
    Photo ID: 8825875
    VIRIN: 250110-N-NO067-1114
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM2 Jermaine Myers Reenlistment Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

