Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik

    ADANA, TURKEY

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    New members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, receive their initial issue bags from the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment on Dec. 19, 2024. Airmen are entrusted with essential IPE gear, which is critical for training exercises and contingency operations, ensuring the success of NATO's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 8825838
    VIRIN: 241219-F-HA049-1013
    Resolution: 7105x4737
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik
    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik
    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik
    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik
    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik
    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik
    IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    LRS
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    IPE
    Individual Protection Equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download