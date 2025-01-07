IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Thawatchai Duangkla, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, prepares initial issue bags to new members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 19, 2024. The IPE team plays a crucial role in maintaining and distributing essential gear, ensuring Airmen are equipped for both training exercises and real-world threats that support NATO’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)