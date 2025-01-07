IPE Equips the Mission at Incirlik

Senior Airman Thawatchai Duangkla, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protection Equipment journeyman, prepares initial issue bags to new members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 19, 2024. The IPE team plays a crucial role in maintaining and distributing essential gear, ensuring Airmen are equipped for both training exercises and real-world threats that support NATO’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 05:56
Photo ID:
|8825832
VIRIN:
|241219-F-HA049-1001
Resolution:
|6265x4155
Size:
|5.01 MB
Location:
|ADANA, TR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
