3rd Landing Support Battalion l Air Delivery FEX

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dusty Abner, an airborne and air delivery specialist with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, observes an approaching KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a field exercise at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Dec 16, 2024. Abner is a native of Texas. The purpose of the field exercise was to maintain proficiency and familiarization with air delivery systems and airborne operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Vu)