President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession

U.S. service members and the family and friends of former President Jimmy Carter, prepare for the transfer of Carter's remains at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Ga., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Patrick A. Albright)