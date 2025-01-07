Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession [Image 3 of 3]

    President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members and the family and friends of former President Jimmy Carter, prepare for the transfer of Carter's remains at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Ga., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 8825666
    VIRIN: 250109-D-YH902-6105
    Resolution: 7889x5259
    Size: 25.84 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, President Jimmy Carter's Funeral Procession [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

